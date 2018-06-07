Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's 'Been Concerned' About Her Sons' Dating Choices

Jada Pinkett Smith says she goes with the flow -- especially when it comes to her kids' dating lives.

The 46-year-old actress admitted she hasn't always been happy about her children's significant others during a live Red Table Talk Q&A on Wednesday with her friend, Duane Martin.

"There've been a few -- I've been concerned," she confessed, revealing that those concerns aren't about her daughter, 17-year-old Willow, but rather her sons. "Actually, Willow, her choices have been spectacular, in all honesty."

Pinkett Smith has a 19-year-old son Jaden with husband Will Smith, while she also helps parent his 25-year-old son, Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher. The Girls Trip star wouldn't reveal which of Jaden and Trey's romances were red flags, but she opened up about how she and her family were able to overcome the situation.

"You got to go with the flow,” she said. “Your kids aren’t always going to date people that you love, but I’ve learned that you really have to just be there and support, because [if you don’t] that can create a conflict that you can’t get around.”

Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series has been full of revelations, including Willow and Jaden's confession that they weren't happy with how their parents handled their success as children.

"You know what? I think parents have to give themselves much more forgiveness," Pinkett Smith responded, fighting tears. "When you become a parent, you have these huge ideals, even for yourself, because we all are coming into parenting with our own childhood traumas. And you're hoping you can fix all that through your own rearing of your children, and you can't. Your kids are gonna have their burdens. And even though I see how it might have hurt you, it's what I knew."

