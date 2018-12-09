Drake got a new tattoo!



The Canadian rapper is currently kicking back on vacation at some scenic destinations where he recently posted a clip of himself lounging with a drink in the pool and rapping along to the intro track from Smiley’s A Tape To Remember. However, what’s been drawing fans eyes is his new huge body art.



Although it’s not clearly shown in the video, Drake now has a giant owl emblazoned across his chest. It’s not a shocking choice considering the owl is the symbol for his label, OVO Sound.



“Last week I had nothing,” the performer captioned the video, quoting a lyric from the track.

Courtesy of Instagram

Then, soon after, he posted a photo of himself in swimming trunks on his Instagram Story that offers fans a better look at his new tattoo (not to mention the rest of his physique). He captioned the photo with three sun emojis.



This new artwork arrives just days after ET spoke with James “J” Prince, founder and CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records who had written a new book, The Art & Science of Respect: A Memoir. During the chat, he discussed choosing Drake to write the forward for the book.



“Drake took me down memory lane to some things I didn’t know he was paying attention to,” he said of his protege. “He was watching and observing everything, and for him to make a statement that he wanted to do for Toronto what I had done for Houston -- it truly really meant a lot to me.”



Get more music news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

James Prince Opens Up About Drake, Beyonce and New Memoir 'The Art & Science of Respect'

Gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Reveals Potential Drake Collaboration

Drake and Meek Mill Settle Their Beef Once and For All

Related Gallery