While Kanye West went on a ramped-up Twitter rant against Drake Thursday Night, Ariana Grande decided to shut that drama down with some serious shade of her own.

The "Thank U, Next" singer took to Twitter to promote the release of her new song, "Imagine" -- and some new music from Miley Cyrus -- by politely suggesting that Kanye and Drake take a seat for the rest of the night.

"Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight," Grande tweeted. "So if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u."

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

The tweet came hours before the 25-year-old songstress was set to drop her new song, which she's been hinting at and teasing for days.

Meanwhile, Cyrus also revealed recently that she's planning on premiering a new collaboration with Mark Ronson and Sean Lennon on Thursday night, as well.

Minutes after Grande's tweet, Cyrus responded with her own supportive take, writing, "Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!" along with a handful of rainbow heart emojis.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

The feud comes amid Kanye's lengthy stream of tweets directed at the "In My Feelings" artist, in which he accuses Drake of threatening and bullying him -- and a slew of other vague and not fully contextualized allegations.

While the world may be watching the rapper's latest public blow-up with rapt attention, clearly Grande hopes her and Cyrus' hard work will get a chance to "shine" amid the social media chaos.

For more on Grande's newest song, "Imagine" -- which she says will once again focus heavily on the "failed yet important beautiful relationships" in her life -- check out the video below.

