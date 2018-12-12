Ariana Grande is using her life to make art.

The 25-year-old pop star revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that her "failed" relationships will also be a focus of her new song, "Imagine." The track, which releases Thursday night, comes just over a month after Grande dropped "Thank U, Next," which addresses her exes, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, by name.

“A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” Grande shared as she teased her new music. “But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.”

Instagram

Grande recently opened up about her famous exes in her Billboard cover story, explaining that high-profile relationships just come with the job.

“This is how I meet people -- I can’t just, like, meet someone at a bar," she shared. "I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I’m grateful no matter what happens.”

The former Nickelodeon star also declared that she'll be taking more control of her music career from now on.

“I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on," she said. "If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that too! Please."

"I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural," she added. "It’s the only way that I’ve been able to survive.”

See more in the video below.

