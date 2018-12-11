Take a breather, Grande gossipers!



Ariana Grande is setting the record straight after rumors started swirling that she was back with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez.

It all started when Alvarez posted a photo of himself in Brooklyn, New York, with the caption, “Ready for it.”

In the snap, the dancer is wearing a mustard yellow sweater and jeans, prompting Grande to comment, “These colors are sick.”

Fans went into a frenzy, speculating whether the two had reconciled, with one user commenting, “Ready for Rickiana?”

However, Grande was quick to shut down the gossip.

"We're friends everyone take a big ol breather," she replied to one fan who commented, "[What] about you and Ariana???? We all want to know."

Last month, Alvarez said he had "nothing but gratitude" for Grande's shout-out to him in her latest single, "Thank U, Next."

Grande’s engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended in October. She was previously dating the late rapper, Mac Miller.

She dated Alvarez for about a year until they split in 2016.

