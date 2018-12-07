Ariana Grande and her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, got the sweetest tattoos together.

Following her appearance at Billboard's Women in Music event on Thursday, the "Thank U, Next" singer shared an Instagram photo of new artwork on her left hand that features a sun and a crescent moon. The 25-year-old artist also documented her 93-year-old Nonna getting her own special tattoo.

"I feel fine," Nonna tells Ariana when she asks how she feels, joking, "I've had a little more excitement than this." In another clip, Ari writes, "doesn’t feel anything," as Nonna can be heard saying, "You don't know what pain is."

Nonna's tattoo is extra special. The singer's grandma choose to get her late husband, Frank Grande's, nickname "Ciccio" inked on the interior of her finger.

Over the past few weeks, Ariana has been covering up her old Pete Davidson-inspired tattoos. Last week, fans noticed that her tribute to her former fiance's late father was reworked to read, "Myron," which is the name of the dog her late ex, Mac Miller, adopted in January 2017.

She also replaced her "Pete" finger tattoo with a large heart, and covered her "Reborn" ink that she shared with him with what appears to be a fern leaf.

The former Nickelodeon star has been candid about her ups and downs this past year. During her Billboard acceptance speech, she reflected on what she called the "best" and "worst" year of her life.

"I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life,” Grande expressed. “I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing," she continued. Hear more of her emotional speech in the video below.

