Ariana Grande is lovely in lavender!

The 25-year-old entertainer stunned at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 event in New York City on Thursday, where she accepted the award for Woman of the Year.

Grande looked fierce in a lavender custom Christian Siriano bustier mini dress with a voluminous ruched skirt. The singer rocked her signature snatched long ponytail and thigh-high boots by Le Silla in a matching hue.

The "breathin" singer posted a selfie on her Instagram with the caption, "loofah of the year @billboard", referring to her statement, shapely frock.

The brunette's acceptance speech was quite emotional as she reflected on her personal life this year. Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller suddenly died in September and her engagement to Pete Davidson was called off in October.

"This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life,” Grande expressed. “I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing," The singer continued. "So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that.”

Grande performed her hit single, "Thank U, Next." The music video became a viral sensation immediately upon its release in November.

