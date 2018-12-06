Ariana Grande is reflecting on what she calls the best and worst year of her life.

The 25-year-old chanteuse was honored with the Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 event in New York City on Thursday, where she got teary-eyed during her acceptance speech.

Wearing a lavender mini dress that featured an oversized skirt and matching thigh-high boots, Grande first took the stage to sing her latest hit, “Thank U, Next.” Patti LaBelle then introduced Grande, who thanked the magazine and her team before becoming visibly emotional.

"This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life,” Grande expressed. “I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing," The singer continued. "So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that.”

"I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I have given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself, hopefully, this year,” she stated earning her a big applause from the crowd.

“I have everything that I ever dreamt of having. And as of late, I’ve discovered that it’s the things that I always had and the people I always had that still make me the happiest. So thank you so much,” she concluded through tears.

Grande's year has had it's ups and downs, with her engagement to Pete Davidson, calling off the wedding and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death. The former Nickelodeon star has been candid about her tumultuous year, frequently taking to social media to share her feelings with her fans.

She recently took to Twitter to tell her fans to be "gentler" with Davidson following their split. See more in the video below.

