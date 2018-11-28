Get ready for a new look into Ariana Grande's life.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer announced her new YouTube Original docu-series titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries. According to a press release, the four-part docu-series will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and all the emotions behind Grande and her team bringing to life some of the biggest moments of her career. The series will also feature concert performances, the making of her album, Sweetener, never-before-seen highlights from the Dangerous Woman Tour and moments from the hugely successful One Love tribute concert last June in response to the tragic bombing after her concert at Manchester Arena.

"We want to bring you as closely into our world as possible," Grande says in the trailer, which showcases amazing live performances. "I want to share this with you guys. I'm so excited to bring you into the world of the Dangerous Woman Diaries."

It is unclear whether the series will address her tumultuous year, including her split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. However, in a final scene from the trailer, presumably filmed prior to her split from Davidson, Grande appears to be wearing her engagement ring from the Saturday Night Live star while lounging on a couch.

The series will launch on Grande’s YouTube channel on Nov. 29, part two will debut on her channel on Dec. 6, part three on Dec. 13 and part four on Dec. 20. For those who want to watch the entire series at once, all four parts will be available on YouTube Premium on Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting her highly anticipated music video for "Thank U, Next," which appears to pay tribute to iconic beloved female-led comedies like Mean Girls, Bring It On and Legally Blonde. In a teaser she released on Monday, she revealed that there are even some celebrity cameos in the video, including Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and singer Troye Sivan.

