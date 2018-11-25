Ariana Grande always seems to have the best responses to hurtful comments.

On Thanksgiving, the “Thank U, Next” singer shared a throwback Turkey Day photo of herself and her ex Mac Miller, who died from an overdose in May. This prompted one individual to lash out at the 25-year-old singer on Twitter, accusing her of using her ex’s passing to garner sympathy.

“She milking this sh*t bruh,” the Twitter user wrote alongside a retweet of a story about her Thanksgiving post. She quickly responded directly to the detractor.



“I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I’m sending you peace and love,” she wrote. Grande soon followed that up with a touching message for all her fans.

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

“Some of the sh*t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach,” she wrote. “It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

Fellow songstress Halsey also weighed in, defending Grande against the shadiness, writing, "Man shut the f**k up."

"Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you," she continued. "And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f**k up."

Man shut the fuck up. https://t.co/1hYvjOKBz6 — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018

ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up. — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018

This incident comes mere days after Grande responded to Piers Morgan deciding to criticize Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson for sharing a photo of herself in just her undies, demanding that she “put some clothes on.”



“Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified,” she wrote back. “It’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. I say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Get more news on Grande in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Got the Real Aaron Samuels from 'Mean Girls' to Be in 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller With Throwback Thanksgiving Pic

Ariana Grande and Mom Joan Fire Back at Piers Morgan's Rude Tweets

Related Gallery