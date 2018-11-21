Ariana Grande and Mom Joan Fire Back at Piers Morgan's Rude Tweets

Don’t mess with Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old singer annihilated Piers Morgan after the British journalist made rude remarks about her to her mother, Joan.

It all started when Morgan, 53, criticized Ellen DeGeneres after she aired a montage of buff celebrity men in honor of International Mens Day on her show. He also called out Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson for posting a photo of herself in her underwear, telling her to “put some clothes on.”

Ariana’s mom replied to Morgan, tweeting: “Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.”

The Good Morning Britain co-host replied by taking a hit at Ariana. “Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion,” he tweeted. “Ellen’s a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!"

Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does...! https://t.co/nCQAsIgoVG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

The comment did not sit well with the “Breathin” songstress, who then not only supported DeGeneres and Nelson, but called out Morgan for his double standards using her latest catchphrase.

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” Ariana proudly stated. “Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

“Also @piersmorgan, I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do,” she continued. “I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.”

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018





That’s not all. She also reposted a photo of Morgan lying naked with a blanket over his privates, adding, “When u do it it’s ok tho right?”

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Morgan has since been basking in the attention, retweeting several posts, calling out young celebrities for being bad role models, as well as even inviting Ariana on GMB to “settle this like mano-to-womano? We can bring our mothers too, if you like.”

Since I've got your attention @ArianaGrande - want to come on @GMB on Monday to settle this like mano-to-womano?

We can bring our mothers too, if you like. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

Ariana, however, has moved on and continued to tease the epic throwback-themed “Thank U, Next” music video.

See more in the video below.

