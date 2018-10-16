Chris Evans may not be a superhero in real life, but that isn’t stopping him from taking a stand when it counts.

The actor behind Captain America took to Twitter on Monday to call out Piers Morgan when he posted something Evans didn’t approve of.

Recently, Daniel Craig was photographed walking outside while carrying his newborn daughter, Ella, whom he shares with wife Rachel Weisz, in a papoose. Before long, Morgan decided that the James Bond star had made some kind of faux pas and called him out for it online.

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!” the English TV personality wrote, along with the hashtags #papoose and #emasculatedBond. That’s when Evans jumped into action.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” he wrote alongside a retweet of Morgan’s post. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

And Evans isn’t the only one sharing their disapproval of Morgan’s tweet. The English journalist is being roundly criticized by users everywhere.

“Best feeling in the world you absolute chump,” one individual captioned a photo of his baby in his lap. “My man and my bro, both two of the best men in the world who would never even begin to consider if wearing a sling ‘emasculates’ them!!” a woman captioned two touching photos of the men in her life. “Some men need to live in the real world aka ⁦@piersmorgan⁩ Love these pics.”

Morgan, clearly enjoying the controversy he’s created, has retweeted both supporters and detractors alike since.

“I just expressed a genuinely held opinion that papooses are emasculating, embarrassing & unnecessary - and the virtue-signaling world’s gone bonkers,” he responded to an individual who asked him why he took the time to criticize Craig over a baby carrier.

Best feeling in the world you absolute chump pic.twitter.com/9aw7zXWQTz — Rob Marshall (@robmarshallchef) October 16, 2018

My man and my bro, both two of the best men in the world who would never even begin to consider if wearing a sling ‘emasculates’ them!! Some men need to live in the real world aka ⁦@piersmorgan⁩ Love these pics 😘 pic.twitter.com/LMEa2hFpe9 — Rebecca Greenhalgh (@Bec_Greenhalgh) October 16, 2018

According to ⁦@piersmorgan⁩ this makes me “emasculated”.



By that, I presume he means “bursting with love”.



I wouldn’t swap the feeling I get holding my kids with anything in the world. pic.twitter.com/otZmXvpMEK — David Webber (@DrDaveWebber) October 16, 2018

Get more breaking news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl

James Bond Is Back! Daniel Craig Teams Up With Director Danny Boyle for His 5th '007' Movie

Piers Morgan on Meghan Markle's Father and His Domestic Abuse Comments (Exclusive)

Related Gallery