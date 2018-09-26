Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl

It's a girl for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz!

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, according to multiple reports. Weisz casually announced her pregnancy in a New York Times interview in April. She didn't know at the time whether she was expecting a boy or girl.

“I’ll be showing soon,” the 48-year-old actress said at the time. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Weisz is already mom to 12-year-old son Henry, whom she shares with her ex, director Darren Aronofsky. Craig, 50, is father to 26-year-old daughter Ella with his actress ex, Fiona Loudon. Weisz and Craig married in 2011.

ET spoke with Weisz on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her film, Disobedience, in April, where she opened up about her and co-star Rachel McAdams' pregnancies. McAdams welcomed her first child, a baby body, just weeks earlier.

"What's with this movie that we both got pregnant?" the actress asked.

"I think that it was very powerful love, very powerful love making," she joked. "I don't know, it's a mystery!"

ET has reached out to Craig and Weisz's reps for comment.

