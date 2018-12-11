Pete Davidson Spotted on Date in NYC Following Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson is getting back out there after his split from Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted on a date in New York City, TMZ reports. A photo obtained by the outlet shows Davidson enjoying a meal with a woman at Carbone on Monday. Dressed in a black hoodie, the actor and comedian looks deep in conversation with his date, seated across from him.

Davidson's night out comes a week after a source told ET that he had joined a dating app. "He wants a fresh start,” the source said. “He’s focusing on his self-happiness."

Grande and Davidson called it quits in October after getting engaged in June following just a few weeks of dating. A source told ET at the time that it was the pop star who "made the final decision" to break up.

"It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable," the source said. "He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

A few weeks later, drama surrounded the pair's breakup when Grande called him out for "clinging" to relevancy by proposing to a musical guest in an SNL promo, although, she proved to have nothing but love for her ex while giving him a shout-out in her new song, "Thank U, Next."

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel," she sings on the track, while she offered another nod to Davidson in her music video.

"Sorry I dipped," Grande wrote alongside a photo of Davidson in her Mean Girls-style Burn Book in the video. "I love you always."

