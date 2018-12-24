The Kardashian-Jenner family ended up doing a Christmas card after all -- and it's the cutest pic ever!

Kim Kardashian shared the sweet image to social media on Monday, posting a pic with most of her sisters and their kids -- and it's sure to get all of them on the nice list. From left to right, the picture features Mason Disick, Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Kim with her kids, Chicago, North and Saint West. Everyone's wearing white and boasting big smiles for the holiday season!

"CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card," Kim captioned the pic. "Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

There are some notable absences from the card, which Kim also explained in her caption. "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas."

The sweet shot comes after Kim told ET earlier this month that the family's card might not be happening in 2018.

"You know, this Kardashian Christmas card," she said with a sigh. "I really feel like last year really f**ked us over. I'm not gonna lie. It really did us in. So, we gotta get it together. We gotta plan ahead. I think, honestly, time just flew by so fast."

However, about a week later, the family was all together for a "secret project," and Kim took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans if she should use the moment to snap a shot for the holiday card.

"We're on set today for a secret project," the 38-year-old reality star explained. "I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done."

See more on the family's super busy year in the video below!

