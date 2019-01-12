Kanye West made all of Kim Kardashian West's Barbie dreams come true.

The 38-year-old reality star revealed on Twitter on Friday that her husband had a prototype Barbie doll made for her after a deal with Mattel fell through. The doll was crafted in Kim's image, sporting an outfit she wore on a 2011 red carpet.

"Have the best story about this look!" the mother of three tweeted in response to throwback photos a fan posted from the event. "I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me!"

Getty Images

Have the best story about this look! I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me! https://t.co/F1r2Ai8WWC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

While Kim's doll never made it to stores, she actually has a long history with Barbie. The mom of three made her modeling debut in a 1988 issue of Barbie Magazine. Kim showed off the throwback photos on social media in 2017.

Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's own kids are basking in the spotlight -- and a source recently told ET that her family is expanding.

According to ET's source, Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together, a baby boy, but they're not using the same surrogate they used for their third child, Chicago.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim," the source said. "She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids."

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source added. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

North West Tries on Mom Kim Kardashian’s Neon Flame Heels in Cute Pic

Kim Kardashian Sweetly Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gifts Her Daughters and Nieces With Mini Louis Vuitton Purses

Related Gallery