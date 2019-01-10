Kim Kardashian West is thinking back on the early days of her relationship with Kanye West.

The 38-year-old reality star -- who has been married to the 41-year-old rapper since 2014 -- took to Twitter on Wednesday to recall one of the first times she met up with West.

Kim reposted a photo from a fan that shows her at the Burbank Airport in a pink velour track suit and white shirt while carrying a white Louis Vuitton bag. The KKW Beauty founder went on to reveal the sweet story behind the pic, which was taken in 2007.

"Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his 'Good Life' performance for the MTV Awards," she wrote. "I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol and I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas."

"I met his mom, Donda [West], this same night 💕," she added of Kanye's mother, who died just two months later.

In a follow up tweet, Kim revealed that she still has the track suit and bag pictured in the photo.

Kim and Kanye have come a long way since 2007! The couple are currently expecting their fourth child via surrogate; they already share North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair are "ecstatic" to grow their family.

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source said. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

