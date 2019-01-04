Kim Kardashian Straddles Kanye West in Playful New Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be more in love than ever.

Days after news broke that the couple is expecting their fourth child together via surrogate, the reality star shared a playful photo of herself straddling her husband on the couch. In the silly Instagram snap posted on Friday, Kardashian, 38, wears faded black jeans with a matching jean jacket, while the "All of the Lights" rapper dons a brown fur coat. Both are all smiles as she jumps on him.

"Happy New Year," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply captioned the PDA-packed shot, which already has over 4 million likes.

A source told ET on Wednesday that the pair is adding another baby boy to their family, joining sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months, as well as a 3-year-old brother, Saint.

“Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source shared. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

However, another source told ET that they weren't using the same surrogate they used to carry Chi.

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," adds the source. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

