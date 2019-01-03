Daddy on duty!

Kim Kardashian West is still riding high from her family’s blowout Christmas Eve party. The proud mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, shortly after the news broke that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

In new photos from the festive bash, the 41-year-old rapper is seen carrying their 5-year-old daughter, North, on his shoulders around the party.

North looks perfectly content hanging out with her dad, and even takes him for a spin on the dance floor in another photo.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 11 months.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

A source previously told ET that the couple is preparing to welcome their fourth child, a boy, in May.

“The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again,” the source said. “The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also take that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Kim Kardashian Has Said About Surrogacy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Fourth Child Together Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian Asks the Internet About 'Bird Box' and Chrissy Teigen Roasts Her

Related Gallery