The Wests went all out for this year's Christmas Eve soiree.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took over hosting duties from matriarch Kris Jenner for the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, and as a source tells ET, the couple "didn't disappoint."

According to ET's source, it was Kanye who had a big say in planning the star-studded bash, for which his and Kim's home was transformed into a winter wonderland. "The entire yard was covered in snow, there were igloos, a hill to go sledding, a candy bar station with all different desserts, a light tunnel to walk into the main dining room that had fake clouds on the ceiling and an abundance of tables, chairs and a bar," the source explains, adding that the party consisted of mostly-white decorations. "Of course, like every Kardashian event, there was a photo booth inside an igloo."

In attendance at the party was the famous family -- including Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who had just returned from a vacation with Sofia Richie in Mexico -- as well as some notable guests like John Legend. The GRAMMY winner performed his hit, "All of Me," at the event, as Kanye and Kim hit the dance floor solo for the romantic song.

Sia, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chappell, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, Paris Hilton and more were at the party, as well as Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins -- but it may have been the Kardashian kids who stole the show. Kim, Kris, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and more took to their Instagram Stories to share pics and videos from the night.

ET's source says that Kris gave a speech at the party about Kim and Kanye taking over hosting duties, as well as reviewing the year and how blessed the family is, and it certainly seems like everyone's on good terms.

A source previously told ET that Kourtney, Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia, all "get along great." "It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another," the source said. "Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

