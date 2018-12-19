No more keeping app with the Kardashians...

Sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner revealed on Wednesday that they would be shuttering their respective apps and websites in the coming year.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," the statement shared to their sites read. "We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."

With the move, the four are following the lead of sister Kendall Jenner, who stopped updating her website last year.

Well... thanks for the memories!

The good news for fans of the famous family is that this will not at all make them harder to follow. Watch the video below for more Kardashian news.

