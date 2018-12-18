In just one year, the Kardashian-Jenners have faced their fears, confronted their foes, welcomed three new additions to the family and managed one major scandal.

Even with a weekly reality show, it's hard to keep up with this family! Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments of 2018 that kept them in the headlines.

1. Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True, reports surfaced that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her. At the time, Khloe kept silent about the NBA pro's cheating scandal, but it all played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians a few months later.

It was revealed that the family had an off-camera discussion with Tristan after his apparent transgressions were leaked to the press, and Khloe allowed him to be in the delivery room with her at the time of their daughter's birth.

Though Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the scandal, a source told ET in November that the couple is continuing to figure out their relationship.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland ... A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

2. Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom

In addition to Khloe giving birth in April to a baby girl, her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, both welcomed daughters around the same time.

In February, Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, after the 21-year-old reality star kept her pregnancy a secret from the press. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst," she said of becoming a mom.

As for Kim, she and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago, via surrogate in January. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," she posted on her website at the time. "We're so in love."

3. Kim Kardashian Helps to Pardon Alice Johnson

“This has fulfilled my heart.”- @KimKardashian says of working toward Alice Johnson's release from prison pic.twitter.com/g6C3dM8AB7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2018

In June, after a visit with President Donald Trump at the White House a month prior, Kim broke the news to inmate Alice Johnson that she would be released from prison. The grandmother had been serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Kim tweeted after learning of Alice's release. "So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson."

4. Kourtney Kardashian Faces Off Against Her Sisters on 'KUWTK'

The well-manicured claws were out on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim had some fighting words, declaring her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, the "least exciting to look at" after Kourtney claimed she could not bend her schedule to fit in the family Christmas card photo shoot.

The all-out feud led to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe going to a group therapy session together, and needless to say, there were a lot of tears.

"I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us," Kourtney told E! News. "I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore."

Since then, however, the sisters seem to have made amends, even defending Kourtney when she split from model Younes Bendjima not long after flirty photos surfaced of him with another woman.

5. Kim Kardashian Says She Was on Ecstasy When She Made Her Sex Tape

On an episode of KUWTK, Kim opened up about her prior drug use. The reality star claimed she was high on ecstasy both when she filmed the infamous sex tape with Ray J and when she married her first husband, Damon Thomas.

"I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape," Kim confessed.

While on Busy Tonight, the mother of three said it was her mom, Kris Jenner, that got her off that path.

"I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, Mom, I did ecstasy last night,'" Kim recalled. "She was sitting on top of the washing machine, [and] she, like, jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage… and she was like, ‘You one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!’ Like she was so upset."

6. Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash From Fellow Models

Kendall Jenner found herself having to backtrack on some comments she made about her modeling career.

“Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she told Love magazine earlier this year. “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

This sparked some outrage from some of Kendall's peers, including Ashley Graham and Victoria’s Secret model Jac Jagaciak, who felt she was slamming other models' hustle and what they have to do to get ahead in the industry.

Kendall later clarified her comments, tweeting: "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the weekend and it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted and taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

7. Nicki Minaj Comes for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

In August, Kylie found herself in the crosshairs of a rap feud between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott! Ahead of both rappers performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj took to Twitter to accuse Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie's fame to promote his new music. She also had a problem with him selling merchandise and tickets for his upcoming tour with album downloads and having those count as album sales.

"You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off," she declared on an episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1.

Kylie and Travis didn't seem fazed by the trash talk and never outright responded to Minaj's remarks.

8. Rob Kardashian Is Working on a Healthier Lifestyle

A source told ET that Rob Kardashian has left the limelight this year and has "turned his life around."

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around,” the source said. “Lately Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority.”

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” the source continued. “He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob.”

9. Kardashians Help to Save Their Community Amid California Wildfires

During the devastating wildfires in California, Kim and her family were able to salvage their homes and their neighborhood by hiring private firefighters.

“I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did," Kim shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November. "Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and so if our house went, then every other house would go."

“They saved our home and saved our neighborhood. I had them just make sure that they controlled every house on the edge, so it wasn’t just my home that I said, ‘Just take care of our home. Take care of everything because once they go, once ours starts, the whole neighborhood can go,’” she explained. “I don’t take that for granted and that was such a blessing that we were able to do that.”

10. Kylie Jenner in Line to be the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Earlier this year, Kylie covered Forbes' America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue and shared how she built her impressive $900 million fortune in less than three years.

The beauty guru debuted her Kylie Cosmetics line over two years ago, and it has since sold more than $630 million worth of makeup, the outlet reported. Kylie -- who owns 100% of the company, now worth nearly $800 million -- credits social media for helping her build such a massive following of customers.

"Social media is an amazing platform," said Kylie, who ranked No. 27 on the list. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

11. Kim Returns to Paris for First Time Since the Robbery

In June, Kim insisted she was "so happy" she went back to Paris for the first time since her traumatic robbery in October 2016.

The 38-year-old reality star -- who was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry in the French capital nearly two years ago -- was in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she and Kanye showed their support for Louis Vuitton's new creative director, Virgil Abloh.

"It was such an emotional trip," she admitted on her website. "For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma."

"I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it," she added. "Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me. It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them."

12. Kris Jenner Stars in Ariana Grande's Music Video, 'Thank U, Next'

The beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family ended up being the standout star of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video when she took on the role of "cool mom" that Amy Poehler played in Mean Girls.

Dressed in a similar pink velour tracksuit and holding up a camcorder, Jenner excitingly gets out of her seat as Grande and the rest of The Plastics perform a sexy Christmas-inspired version of the song. Fans online went nuts for her appearance, with Jenner's famous "You're doing amazing, sweetie" meme being compared to her new cameo.

