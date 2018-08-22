Don’t get it twisted!

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain her side of the story when it comes to her recent interview with Love magazine.

In the excerpt from the British publication, Jenner has been quoted as discussing her take on the modeling industry and how she selects her jobs.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

She went on to note, “The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

In the interview, Jenner said she was “on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

The comments angered some in the modeling industry, who found Jenner to appear less committed and to mock those who were.

But on Tuesday, the California native posted a lengthy explanation on Twitter, writing, “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

Jenner went on to note, “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. I’m so inspired by so many of these people I have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way I could EVER hate on that. I want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS.”

She ended her post by writing, “Cultivate kindness today and always.”

Jenner recently looked back at her "glow up" from her childhood to her modeling career today. Watch the clip below for more:

