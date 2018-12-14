After being told his weight gain could eventually threaten his life, Rob Kardashian has been working with a trainer and has finally “turned his life around,” a source tells ET.

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around,” the source says. “Lately Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority.”

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” the source continues. “He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob.”

According to the source, Kardashian -- who ET learned in October had lost an estimated 30-50 pounds -- has been living in one of his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s homes while he continues getting his life on track.



The insider says his mom, Kris Jenner, has also been helping the 31-year-old -- who owns a designer sock line, Arthur George -- financially.



“Kris has been a huge financial support,” the source says. “His mother purchased part of his sock company, which has helped tremendously. He wants to do more business and has been talking to companies about partnering with their brands.”

As for his personal life, the source claims Kardashian is single and firmly focused on his health and being a good dad to Dream, his 2-year-old daughter with ex, Blac Chyna.

“Rob is nowhere near dating anyone right now seriously,” the source says. “He’s happy to be getting himself back and wants to focus on that now. Rob has changed and wants to be the best father he can be. He wants to make sure Dream is cared for, so he is working on a plan to make more money.”

It’s Dream who’s the focus of Kardashian’s personal posts on social media lately, as he shares adorable snaps of the little cutie.

“ my babbbbyyyy,” he captioned the latest pic of the toddler, on Thursday.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

