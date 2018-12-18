It's a movie night at Kim's house!

Kim Kardashian West had Jennifer Lopez, Sia and Kris Jenner over on Tuesday night for a special screening of J.Lo's new movie, Second Act, ahead of its Dec. 21 premiere date.

"I'm having a movie night at my house," Kim explained on her Instagram story, going on to fawn over her friend and personal hero J.Lo. "Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would wanna come have a movie night with me."

"My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez," Kim added. Shortly after, the movie and pop star joined her in her story, along with Jenner, who they pulled in for the fun.

Kris posted from the gathering on her own Instagram, with the caption, "Best night ever!"

And movies weren't the only reason for the meetup, as the group also shared some sweet treats in honor of Sia's 43rd birthday.

Meanwhile, ET recently talked to J.Lo about why she wanted to do Second Act with her BFF, Leah Remini.

