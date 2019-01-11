North West is following in her mom’s footsteps… literally!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s eldest daughter clearly takes after her fashionista mom. On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram Stories, posting several photos and videos from her closet.

In one clip, she shows off some new Yeezy sneakers that also come in tiny sizes for the couple’s three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago.

“Oh my god, you guys, look at these new samples that just came for all the kids! How cute!” Kim narrates. "Are these not so fresh? So excited.”

She then shared a shot of Nori’s little feet rocking neon pink and orange Prada flame heels.

North in my closet ✨ pic.twitter.com/kAarAobhsP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

“North in my closet,” Kim wrote on Twitter along with the same photo.

The heels retail for around $550 on NET-A-PORTER.

This certainly isn’t the first time North has stepped into her mom’s shoes (pun intended). Back in 2016, North put on her mom’s thigh-high Balenciaga boots, which were larger than she was at the time.

For more fun from North, watch the clip below:

