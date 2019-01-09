Baby’s first Louis Vuitton!

Kim Kardashian West pretty much solidified her status as coolest mom and aunt ever. The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off the stylish gifts she gave her daughters and nieces.

“I got these for all of the baby girls in the am for Xmas from Japan,” she captioned a shot of seven identical Louis Vuitton black bags with brown straps and multicolored prints.

When one fan pointed out that her daughters, 5-year-old North and 11-month-old Chicago, and her nieces, 6-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Dream, 11-month-old Stormi and 8-month-old True, only accounted for five of the bags, Kim explained, “Oh wait, I kept one for myself and extras for the future, lol.”

One little member of the family who has already taken to her bag is Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. The 21-year-old new mom took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet video of Stormi grabbing for the purse and slinging it onto her arm.

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for storm and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder, I can’t,” the proud mom captioned the adorable clip.

As was previously reported, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are currently expecting a fourth child via surrogate, and are believed to be having a boy.

