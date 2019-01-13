John Legend just turned 40 and his pals Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were on hand for all the revelry!



The Keeping up with the Kardashians star rolled into the party in a sheer getup featuring elaborate floral embroidery and a long black skirt with a full-length slit. Her rapper husband chose black boots, gray slacks and a black short-sleeve button-up under a fur coat for the luxe gathering.

A source tells ET that Legend‘s birthday party was hosted at his and wife Chrissy Teigen's home in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The party had a James Bond theme, so naturally the man of the hour rocked a white tuxedo with a black bowtie for the evening’s activities, which included him, Chrissy, Kim and her hubby all posing for some incredible photos that conjure the lavish gambling scenes in Casino Royale. The 38-year-old reality star even stretched out on chips and money for some of the snaps.

Before entering the party, Kim also offered fans a glimpse at the entrance to the gathering, which included “0040” spelled out, all well as a gateway of flowers that all attendees walked through.



As for the Teigen, she chose a sparkling gold sleeveless dress for her hubby’s shindig, which she proudly displayed on her Instagram Story. She also showed what her kids -- Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months -- wore for the momentous occasion. The former sported a fun white-and-gold sparkling dress with a frilly skirt while the family’s newest member had two lil tuxedos, one with a black jacket and one with a white jacket, for the evening. Naturally, Teigen had her Twitter followers decide.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

She also offered the proudest shout-out to her honey, sharing several photos of Legend with his family along with this touching caption: “Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

Get loads more Kar-Jenner news down below.



