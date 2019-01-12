Is that John Legend or baby Miles?

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask her followers which outfit her 7-month-old son should wear for her husband’s 40th birthday bash. The “Love Me Now” crooner turned 40 on Dec. 28, yet Teigen revealed that they were throwing him a party on Saturday night.

“Okay guys, throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen, 33, wrote alongside the sweet snaps. In one pic, the tiny tot wears a traditional black tuxedo with a bow tie. In the second pic, Miles dons a white blazer with black trimming and black slacks. She also uploaded a poll to see what fans thought, with the white tuxedo taking the lead.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

ok let’s make this easier — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Teigen also showed off her sexy gold sequin dress.

She also uploaded a video of daughter Luna looking too cute in a white with gold sequins dress.

On Legend’s actual birthday, the Cravings cookbook author showered her hubby with love, writing a cheeky and heartwarming message to him on Instagram.

"Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine," Teigen began. "Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man."

"The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH," she concluded.

