Chrissy Teigen Dresses Son Miles in the Cutest Tuxedos for John Legend’s Birthday Party
Is that John Legend or baby Miles?
Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask her followers which outfit her 7-month-old son should wear for her husband’s 40th birthday bash. The “Love Me Now” crooner turned 40 on Dec. 28, yet Teigen revealed that they were throwing him a party on Saturday night.
“Okay guys, throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen, 33, wrote alongside the sweet snaps. In one pic, the tiny tot wears a traditional black tuxedo with a bow tie. In the second pic, Miles dons a white blazer with black trimming and black slacks. She also uploaded a poll to see what fans thought, with the white tuxedo taking the lead.
Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Teigen also showed off her sexy gold sequin dress.
She also uploaded a video of daughter Luna looking too cute in a white with gold sequins dress.
On Legend’s actual birthday, the Cravings cookbook author showered her hubby with love, writing a cheeky and heartwarming message to him on Instagram.
"Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine," Teigen began. "Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man."
"The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH," she concluded.
