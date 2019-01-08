Chrissy Teigen Shows Fans Her ‘Thigh Hives’ and ‘Fun’ Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book, and on Monday night the 33-year-old star took it a step further.

Teigen started off by posting a poll to her more than 10 million followers, writing, “I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It’s gross.”

It seems the Internet decided that butt hives were a little too much, but that didn’t deter the mother of two.

“Okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies,” she posted along with a second poll.

I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It’s gross — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

That seemed to do the trick, and Teigen shared a photo of the hives on her thigh along with some stretch marks, which she’s been upfront about in the past.

“The people have spoken,” she wrote.

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

The TV personality and model had several online doctors reach out to her about what might have caused the hives, prompting her ever-present humor to come out.

When one asked, “What have you been exposed to that is different?” Teigen replied, “General activity.”

general activity — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

After responding to more questions that she has not eaten mangoes and that the hives don’t itch, Teigen seemingly gave up the quest, happily settling in for an evening of watching Escape at Dannemora.

“Bless us oh lord and these thy gifts,” she jokingly captioned a shot of her meal and the TV.

bless us oh lord and these thy gifts pic.twitter.com/weeOBREPWG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 8, 2019

Teigen is known for her online antics. Watch the clip below to see how she recently roasted Kim Kardashian on Twitter:

