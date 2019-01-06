Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know how to start the new year right!

The couple whisked off their two children -- Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months -- for a tropical beach getaway after a wet and cold New Year's Eve in New York City. Since arriving at the unknown beach paradise, both Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, have taken to Instagram to give their fans the ultimate vacation envy.

In one particularly hilarious video, Teigen confirms that Legend is responsible for much of the content that appears on her Instagram page.

"Thank u for always supporting my Instagram dreams. This train only moves because of you(r phone) .. you are the tracks that lay the foundation .. creating a direct path to hope and possibilities of likes and curated content," she captioned a video of Legend angling his phone to get the perfect shot of her. "What u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king."

Teigen later shared the pic that resulted from the photo shoot in the video, with her looking stunning in a green dress. Additionally, she posted a video of her and Legend walking hand in hand.

Both Teigen and Legend showcased their adorable kids, with Teigen sharing a shot of her "twin boys" and Legend posting a pic of his girls.

Both kids got their individual time in the spotlight too! Little Luna was precious pretending to be ballerina Misty Copeland, and later walking with her mom on the beach and posing on a boat. As for Miles, he was snapped rocking a Hawaiian shirt and hanging out in the sand.

All the posting seems to be wearing out Teigen, who shared a pic of herself with her two kids alongside a hilarious caption that read: "These are my kids. Honestly so tired of thinking of captions."

Back in October, ET caught up with Teigen who shared the most surprising thing about her husband. Watch the video below to hear what she had to say:

