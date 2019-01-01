Chrissy Teigen is ready to conquer 2019 following a hilarious umbrella showdown with Leslie Jones!

The two appeared on NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast on Monday night, but in a clip that's now gone viral, their attempt to hug hello in the rain didn't pan out so well as Jones' umbrella collided with Teigen's face.

"I'm okay!" Teigen, 33, later wrote on Twitter alongside a clip of the moment.



"7am. Heading back out to Time's Square to find my eyeball," she then wrote early on New Year's Day.

Jones responded, writing, "Ugh I can't believe I hit @ChrissyTeigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So Sorry. #ThatsWhyIHateUmbrellas."

Teigen put the mishap down to her hugging power. "Eye'm Fine baby," she replied. "I hug too hard what I can say."

After one user declared that Teigen "deserved it after thinking John Legend and John Lennon were the same people," Teigen fired back.

"Hey ya fu**in idiot I think I know my husband isn’t john lennon" she replied about her husband, Legend.

See more epic Teigen moments below.

