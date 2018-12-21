Chrissy Teigen is having a Disney dress-up day with little Luna!

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious pic with her 2-year-old daughter. In the shot, Teigen is dressed up as Jasmine from Aladdin, while Luna opted to play Rapunzel.

Teigen looks flawless as she rocks the peace sign in a belly-baring, shiny, blue outfit with gold accents and a matching crown. Meanwhile, Luna is as cute as ever in Rapunzel's iconic purple dress.

"All this and u can't even buy Aladdin on iTunes," Teigen quipped in the caption.

Luna's dad, John Legend, wasn't left out of the fun! Teigen took to her Instagram Story to share a cute clip of Luna and her dad dancing to Legend's rendition of "Silver Bells." Though Luna looked to have a spectacular time with her famous father, she did take a break from twirling to chow down on an ice cream cone.

Instagram

Instagram

Luna's love of dressing up seems to be only matched by her adorable obsession with makeup! ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Teigen back in October, and she revealed her daughter's growing love for beauty products.

"Every single time I'm doing my makeup I have to put her on the counter next to the sink and we're doing it together," Teigen said. "She really loves [it]."

"She knows what each little tool is for, she knows that the brows go up, she knows certain brushes are for certain things, she knows where the lip gloss goes," the proud mom added. "But I will say, she's really obsessed with nails. She's like a manicure kind of gal."

Though Teigen is all for Luna's love a dress-up and beauty, she does have one thing that she wants her daughter to remember: "More than anything, I really hope that she embraces her little quirks," Teigen said.

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Teigen:

