Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her first date with John Legend.

The 33-year-old model reveals in a new interview with Elle UK that although the two had an instant connection, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

Teigen recalls the exact moment she met Legend. It was in 2007 when she starred in his music video for "Stereo."

"We just clicked," she says. "It wasn't like, 'He's so sexy!' But he did make the first move, for sure."

She tells the outlet she then saw him perform at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California, which apparently led to a great night, as she previously revealed via Twitter: "Every time someone asks John for a selfie and he says, 'I never do this,' I think back to the night we met when I said it, but not about selfies."

Their first date was so much fun, Teigen says, that they spent a total of 12 hours together.

"So that's, like, 12 dates, right?" she jokes. "Still, it was never like, 'This is the man I'm going to marry.'"

"I do remember talking to him on the phone the next day for hours, though," she adds. "He was on tour. And I'd never do that now."

Flash forward to present day, and the lovebirds are happily married with two adorable children -- Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months. Teigen says their day-to-day has changed quite drastically since becoming parents.

"I'm big into kid attractions. No more day drinking," she exclaims.

So, what's the secret to making their relationship work for so many years? Teigen says it's all about balance between her and Legend.

"He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment," she says of their differences. "I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering."

"I was never that big into music," she adds. "Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument."

Hear more on the happy couple in the video below!

