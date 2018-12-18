Chrissy Teigen is a famed cookbook author, and her latest book is one you will want to get your hands on.

The 33-year-oldLip Sync Battle co-host created a "restaurant" for her 2-year-old daughter, Luna Legend, who apparently has become quite the picky eater. On Tuesday, the mother of two took to social media to show off her new laminated menu that she created for her mini me.

"I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old," she wrote alongside the clip, adding, "Trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic." The adorable menu contains items like crispy fish sticks, chicken spaghetti, grilled cheese, "ham and cheese Lunables," and more.

One Twitter user, however, noticed that the menu had prices like $3 or $4.

"Why are there prices?! You charging her?" the user asked, with Teigen replying, "I feel like if she pays she will eat it (fake money!)"

I feel like if she pays she will eat it (fake money!) https://t.co/6BiH2y8A1u — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

The idea for the laminated menu came on Monday, when a defeated Teigen took to Twitter to ask for ideas of what her toddler could possible like.

"I always came from the mindset of 'eat what we serve or go to bed hungry' but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!!" she tweeted. "I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects."

I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2018

Another project on Teigen's hands: teaching Luna how to swim! Earlier in the day, the brunette beauty also shared a too cute pic of little Luna in a pink floral bathing suit ready to conquer the water.

"Morning swim lesson!" she captioned the sweet snap.

ET caught up with Teigen and husband John Legend last month, where they opened up about how they were going to be spending the holidays with Luna and their 7-month old son, Miles.

Watch below to hear what they shared.

