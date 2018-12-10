Chrissy Teigen's Dad Got a Giant Tattoo of Her Face for Her Birthday

Chrissy Teigen is certainly feeling the love from her dad in honor of her special day.

In celebration of the Lip Sync Battle co-host's 33rd birthday, back on Nov. 30, her father, Ron Teigen Sr., immortalized his daughter in ink. The proud dad went to veteran tattoo artist Mark Mahoney and brought along a photo of Chrissy as a guide, and ended up getting a sizable tattoo of his girl's face on his upper arm.

An overjoyed Chrissy took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of her dad's heartfelt gift/tribute, showing her dad and Mahoney standing side-by-side -- presumably at Mahoney's Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlor.

"MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY. By the incredible @markmahoney_ssc," Teigen excitedly captioned the cool pic, along with three heart emojis.

On Monday evening, ET Live's Melicia Johnson and Tanner Thomason spoke remotely with the renowned tattoo artist, who opened up on his experience inking Chrissy's dad.

"He is the coolest guy, and I'm looking forward to tattooing him again," Mahoney shared. "He told me he hadn't been tattooed in 60 years. I guess he was in the service when he got it, in Tijuana, and he woke up not remembering he got it."

Mahoney -- who said he's been in the body art game for almost 42 years -- went on to detail the actual process of tattooing Chrissy's face on her dad's arm.

"They brought a bunch of pictures, and if you have a good picture, you can make a good tattoo," Mahoney said. "His skin was amazing for a guy his age, and it was just a wonderful afternoon."

Ron certainly has raised the bar when it comes to celebs' parents getting their famous kids fun birthday surprises.

