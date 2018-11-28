John Legend just wore one of the hottest trends this fall.

The 39-year-old singer opened the annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center tree lighting TV special in New York City on Thursday, looking extraordinarily stylish in his winter wear. Crooning the holiday classic, "What Christmas Means To Me," in a pre-taped performance filmed earlier this month, Legend kept warm in a knee-length caramel Teddy coat with a popped collar, a white dress shirt with a black bowtie and multi-colored festive plaid pants.

Fans got a second look at his cozy confection when the GRAMMY winner returned, sitting at the piano and treated fans to a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

I pre-taped my Rockefeller Tree Lighting performance last night on a frigid rooftop. This #ALegendaryChristmas marketing plan looked a lot better on paper pic.twitter.com/TXj3Geo7q8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

While enjoying the NBC TV special, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, was feeling her man's style by liking a fan's tweet complimenting his dapper drab.

Fans saw even more fashion-forward looks from both Legend and Teigen during their own holiday-themed special, A Legendary Christmas, which followed the Christmas lighting event.

ET recently sat down with the couple to chat about their fun, musical extravaganza and played a fun, rapid-fire Christmas Q&A speed round.

Watch the video below to see all the highlights!

