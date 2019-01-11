Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Blinged-Out New 'Grillz'

Kim Kardashian has a snazzy new accessory.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her bling-out diamond grill on social media on Friday.

Simply captioned “new grillz,” the Dolly Cohen-designed mouth piece features a diamond cross on the top row of teeth and a full-diamond grill on the bottom.

This isn’t the first Kim, 38, has rocked grills. She previously sported a gold grill while out and about during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The mother of three also owns another diamond piece that spells out her name, which she showed off on her Snapchat in January 2018.

new grillz pic.twitter.com/m4gbVQalt4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian family member wearing a fancy new accessory this week. The makeup mogul’s 5-year-old daughter, North, rocked her mom’s $550 neon flame Prada heels.

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram Stories, posting several photos and videos from her closet. In one clip, she shows off some new Yeezy sneakers that also come in tiny sizes for the couple’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago.

“Oh my god, you guys, look at these new samples that just came for all the kids! How cute!” Kim narrates. "Are these not so fresh? So excited.”

She then shared a shot of Nori’s little feet rocking neon pink and orange Prada flame heels.

See the moment in the video below.

