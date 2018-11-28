Blac Chyna's legal drama with the Kardashian family continues.

The model's attorney, Lisa Bloom, claimed in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday that the court has "rejected the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit." Chyna filed the lawsuit -- against her ex, Rob Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner -- in October 2017.

The court "struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint," Bloom said. "Most important, all of Chyna's legal claims stay in. Chyna will, therefore, be permitted to have her day in court."

"We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings," she added. "We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna's rights at trial."

The Kardashians' attorney, Shawn Holley, meanwhile, tells ET: "The Bloom Firm’s tweet is not an accurate statement of what happened in court today. In fact, the Kardashians have successfully chipped away at Ms. White’s outlandish claims since her lawsuit was filed, culminating in today’s hearing —a hearing at which the Court invited counsel for the Kardashians to seek attorney fees against the Bloom Firm for their failure to support Ms. White’s spurious allegations with actual evidence."

Chyna sued the Kardashian family, claiming she suffered "significant damages" after Rob's social media rampage over the summer of 2017, in which he shared graphic, nude photos of her, accused her of cheating on him and of abusing drugs and alcohol.

The lawsuit claimed that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [Rob & Chyna]" as a form of "revenge" for leaving her relationship with Rob. The suit also alleged that Rob verbally and physically assaulted Chyna.

Rob has denied the assault allegations, and in December 2017, Kardashian family attorneys filed a demurrer challenging the basis of Chyna's lawsuit and asking a judge to dismiss her case.

Rob and Chyna are also battling it out over child support for their daughter, Dream. See more in the video below.

