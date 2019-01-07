Lindsay Lohan Explains Why Her Accent Continually Changes (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan has a simple explanation for her different accents through the years.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 32-year-old actress about her new reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City on Monday, where she also addressed the way she speaks. Lohan says she's influenced by all the places she's lived in -- Dubai as well as Mykonos and Athens in Greece -- and even by the people, which includes her business partner, Panos Spentzos, who appears on the show.

"Well, I think it's because actresses even, I think when I'm around certain dialects it changes each time -- Panos even -- and you just pick things up along the way," she says.

Lohan agrees that accents can come back thicker depending on her location.

"Well, a little bit of New Yorker, they all start to come back," she says.

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Tuesday on MTV and follows the actress as she expands her business ventures in Mykonos, specifically, running a luxury club. Lohan promises the show will contain plenty of drama a la Vanderpump Rules.

"But for me, it's the camera's flipped," she explains. "I mean, [the cast is] in Mykonos, it's their first time in Mykonos coming from America, and so that in itself is enough, and they're on camera now and so everyone's different and I see that and I recognize that."

As for how Lohan sees herself as a boss, she describes herself as "focused, caring," and a "businesswoman."

"I'm tough," she adds.

Lohan is clearly proud of her new business venture and got emotional when talking about how her mother, Dina, was so proud of her when she first saw the sign for her club.

"It was just like, wow -- I did this, I'm doing this, and it's mine," she notes. "It was great, I mean, it was incredible and I am ... of course I'm vulnerable. I have a kind heart and I'm sensitive so I wanted to ... I want things to be perfect and it was just a really great feeling. It felt really happy and just grateful."

Lohan reveals that some of her family members will for sure be making an appearance on the show.

"My brother, Michael, yes, he's on it and his wife, and some of my good friends," she shares. "I'm close with my family. I love them and they love when I'm here, and I love when they come to see me."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Back in November 2016, Lohan's parents talked to ET when her unique accent first made headlines thanks to a viral video of her slipping in and out of the accent. Her father, Michael, explained that his famous daughter was learning multiple languages at the time and often bounced between them. He said that in addition to French, Lohan also speaks Arabic and Farsi, and has always "played around" with accents and languages.

"Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!" Michael told ET. "I will tell you this, she's spoken other languages on the phone with me -- languages I don't understand. I'll be on the phone with her and I'll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she's with."

Meanwhile, Dina commented at the time, "I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures. Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it. She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift."

"She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that's what makes her so special and so beautiful," she added.

Watch the video below for more.

