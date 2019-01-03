Lindsay Lohan is weighing in on what some of her cherished big-screen characters are up to these days!



The former child star and current entrepreneur and reality star sat down with Entertainment Weekly to dig through some roles she took on in the past and what she hopes these characters have accomplished since the credits rolled, beginning with Anna Coleman, her teen rocker character who trades places with her widowed mother, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, in 2003’s Freak Friday.



“Anna Coleman is now running for office,” she proudly guesses. “Secretary of State with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey in 2020. So be sure to vote.”



Next up is Hallie Parker and Annie James, the identical twins separated at birth in The Parent Trap who grew up on opposite sides of the pond.



“I think that they’ve swapped,” she states. “Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor and then Annie is in California running a vineyard.”



So, where does the 32-year-old actress think Herbie Fully Loaded’s teen race car driver Maggie Peyton is these days? She’s “now the VP at Tesla.” And Ashley Albright, the fittingly fortunate heroine of Just My Luck, is “running a fashion house. She’s like a Diane von Furstenberg." Looks like Ashley’s good luck continued!



Remember I Know Who Killed Me, the actress’ dark 2007 psychological thriller? In it, she plays (spoiler alert) two identical twins again! One is kidnapped and tortured but it’s the other that authorities find. Although the sisters are reunited in the end, Lohan isn’t sure they’re both alive today.



“One is six feet under, the other one is FBI,” she explains, before changing her mind. “They’re both, like, changed their names. CIA, FBI and their both friends with [hopeful Secretary of State] Anna Coleman. So they’re taking over the White House.”



What about her beloved Mean Girls character?! “Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa… building homes for orphaned gorillas," she says. "I mean, for sure, obviously.”



How about Lola Steppe, her wonderfully over-the-top wannabe stage actress from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen? “She would be a director on Broadway," Lohan notes. "She would be directing Mean Girls right now, duh!”

Check out the video above to see which other characters she offered updates!



RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Surprises Her Hard-Partying Staff in 'Beach Club' Sneak Peek

Watch Cardi B Fangirl Over Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan on Why the Public's Focus On Her Past Mistakes Makes Her Sad

Related Gallery