Lindsay Lohan is venting her frustration at the public's focus on her “mistakes.”

The 32-year-old actress graced countless headlines with arrests, rehab stints and drama during her twenties, but these days she’s living in Dubai, staying out of trouble and wishing the good aspects of her life would get a greater spotlight than the negative.

"I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it's that one thing that will be focused on,” she says during an interview with PAPER. “Behind the scenes, I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That's all that seems to get reported."

Lohan added that throughout her struggles, her ability to continue her career was, “kind of taken away from me for a while,” due to court-imposed rehab stints. But now she's back at it, having worked on a BBC documentary filmed in India and teamed up with showbiz powerhouse Oprah Winfrey for a documentary about her recovery.

"I love working with kids and I love giving back," she said. “[But] people don't like talking about the good stuff. It's really crazy to me and makes me really sad. A lot of people do a lot of good things for other people, and it's like a flash in the pan, where if it's something negative it sticks with you forever."



"There's always going to be things that have happened," she added, about the idea of forever being labeled a “troubled former child star.’ "And things people have said in the past that you can't control. But the past is in the past."

Focused on her present and future, the Mean Girls icon is now preparing for the launch of her reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, kicking off on MTV on Jan. 9. The show sees her take charge as the boss of her new club in Greece, Lohan Beach House, where it’s staff shenanigans she must control rather than her own.

"To kind of have to calm other people down when they're stressed out, which was me in the past -- I think back like, 'Oh my God, did I act like that? Ten years ago?'” she says. "I want to make sure these kids are responsible for themselves, but it's a liability and a legal issue, too.”

Work ventures aside, Lohan told PAPER she is enjoying life in Dubai, where she moved partly due to the paparazzi being illegal there. In contrast to the days when she would get snapped out in Hollywood with celebs pals like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, in Dubai, she appears to be relishing being more of a homebody.

"I am who I am. I'm a good person," she said. "I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy. I have a good relationship with that. It's funnier to watch other people party. My brother and his wife came out to Mykonos and everyone wanted to go out every night, but I pretty much just went home; some of my friends didn't want to go out, so they'd come and I'd cook. I like cooking for people and having people over and listening to good music."

