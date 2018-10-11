Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have no plans to open up about their relationship.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Alwyn says he'll never delve into his romantic life in the press.

"Someone's private life is by definition private," he tells the magazine (via DailyMail). "No one is obliged to share their personal life."

With the exception of a few public outings, Alwyn, 27, and Swift, 28, have been largely successful in keeping their love life to themselves. One peek inside their private lives came in August after Alwyn made his Instagram account public, which revealed a pic he posted in May of himself in front of a cactus. While there were no direct references to the "I Did Something Bad" singer in the post, Swift had posted a shot in front of the same cactus.

"I didn't even think of that until I was in New York and someone else mentioned it," Alwyn says of the accidental nod to his pop star girlfriend. "It wasn't purposeful at all!"

This isn't the first time the actor has dodged questions about his famous love interest. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told British Vogue (via Daily Mail). "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

While the two aren't talking about their relationship, they have stepped out together on several occasions. Back in August, Swift and Alwyn -- who have reportedly been together about two years -- were spotted on a date night in London, England. The couple was walking hand-in-hand following dinner at Hawksmoor, a steakhouse in the Covent Garden district. Their night on the town came after a May outing for fish and chips at a pub across the pond -- the same month Swift pointed to Alwyn during a performance of "Gorgeous" on her Reputation World Tour.

