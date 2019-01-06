With memorable and powerful performances in movies like Mary Queen of Scots, Boy Erased,Operation Finale and the Golden Globes darling The Favourite, 2018 was a big year for Joe Alwyn, and he's looking forward to what's in store.

The 27-year-old actor walked the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time ever on Sunday, where he spoke with ET's Nancy O'Dell about the experience.

"It's great! I haven't been here before, so to be here is exciting, and to be here with work that people are excited to see is cool," Alwyn said on the star-studded carpet outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Amid his recent career boom, Alwyn has often found himself in the headlines as much for his movie roles as he has for his role as Taylor Swift's boyfriend and musical muse.

Their sweet and mostly reclusive relationship has resonated with the singer's devoted admirers and has led some fans to wonder if they might ever see the up-and-comer starring alongside his pop icon girlfriend -- who has some acting experience under her belt as well -- in the future.

"It's not planned at the moment," Alwyn admitted, however, he didn't close the door on the possibility altogether, adding, "But who knows?"

Anything is possible when you've built up the kind of momentum Alwyn's managed to cultivate in such a short span of time, and the young star is very appreciative of his success and the experience he's gleaned during his impressive and burgeoning film career.

"It's been a good year. It's been nice and busy," Alwyn reflected. "You just try to be a part of things that people want to see, and that you enjoy being a part of, so the fact that that's happened with three or four movies is great."

For more on Alwyn's acclaimed performance opposite Emma Stone in The Favourite, check out the video below.

