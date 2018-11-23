Taylor Swift Gives Rare Shout-Out to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Instagram

Taylor Swift is giving her boyfriend some Instagram love!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took to the social media platform on Thursday to give a shout-out to Joe Alwyn as his new movie, The Favourite, hits theaters in Los Angeles and New York. The period piece also stars Swift's pal, Emma Stone, as well as Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman.

"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow -- Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn @nicholashoult," Swift captioned her post, which included a clip of some of Alwyn's most memorable scenes in the movie.

Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship private since they started dating last year. The singer has been pretty tight-lipped about her new romance, and rarely makes public appearances with Alwyn. Swift did, however, step out to support Alwyn at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite in September. She skipped the red carpet and exited the theater through a back door.

Stone, meanwhile, had no problem opening up about Alwyn while sitting down with ET at the film's junket earlier this month, calling her scenes with the actor "a little racy."

See more in the video below.

