Joe Alwyn is here for the new politically woke Taylor Swift!

The 27-year-old British actor, who has previously said he does not want to talk about his relationship with the pop star, was asked about his girlfriend's very public political stance on Thursday while promoting his upcoming film, The Favourite, at the UK premiere of the movie at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.

When a reporter asked Alwyn what he thought of Swift's posts about the midterm elections, he replied, "I think it's great. I think it's important." He then exited the interview.

Alwyn, who has been steadily growing out his facial hair during this press tour, was the epitome of a leading man at the event with his longer blonde locks swept to the side, his now-full beard, and his piercing blue eyes on full display.

Interviewer: What did you make of Taylor Swift, all of her tweets and everything have been going out, in terms of her political stance, we haven't really seen that before?



Joe Alwyn: I think it's great, I think it's important. pic.twitter.com/BYmAurJQgy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 18, 2018

For the red carpet, he wore a black turtleneck and a royal blue Prada suit.

PA Images

LightRocket

Alwyn attended the premiere alongside his co-stars, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz.

Stone dazzled in a silver floor-length Louis Vuitton gown. She kept her makeup bold with a merlot-colored lip and rocked a sparkly silver headband for some extra bling.

Colman, who is getting ready to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season of The Crown, also went for a silver look, posing with the cast on the carpet.

Getty Images

After giving birth to her second child last month, Weisz looked incredible in a scarlet sequin Alexander McQueen dress.

While Swift did not join her guy at the premiere, Alwyn previously told British GQof his relationship with the "Gorgeous" singer, "Someone's private life is by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their private life."

For more from private power couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Alwyn Opens Up About the Instagram Post That Had Taylor Swift Fans in a Tizzy

Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Joe Alwyn at New York Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Breaks His Silence About Their Relationship

Related Gallery