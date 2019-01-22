Taylor Swift Confirms Her 'Cats' Movie Role With Sweet Selfie

Taylor Swift is getting psyched about her role in Cats.

The 29-year-old singer nabbed a part in the much-hyped upcoming film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, and on Tuesday, she confirmed that she'll be playing the role of Bombalurina. Bombalurina is one of the main female characters, and has a notable solo in the song "Macavity the Mystery Cat."

Swift shared a selfie of herself next to a white sign reading "Bombalurina" on Instagram.

"Meow," she wrote.

Webber is working on the upcoming film adaptation featuring an all-star cast including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and will be directed by Tom Hooper. Webber hinted at Swift's role back in September, though didn't confirm anything.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Webber told Vulture, noting it would either be the flirty Bombalurina or the skittish Demeter, who both sing “Macavity the Mystery Cat.”

He also said it was Hooper, who previously directed 2012's critically acclaimed Les Miserables, who suggested Swift for the movie.

“Basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” he noted.

It'sbeen previously confirmed that Hudson will play Grizabella, a former "glamour cat" who sings the musical's most recognizable song, "Memory."

Meanwhile, Swift was recently snapped at a recording studio in New York City, exciting her fans with the possibility of new music coming soon. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED VIDEO:

Idris Elba Joins the Star-Studded Cast of 'Cats' Film Adaptation

What Role Is Taylor Swift Playing in ‘Cats’? Andrew Lloyd Webber Says…

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson Lead Star-Studded 'Cats' Film Adaptation

Related Gallery