Taylor Swift appears to have new music in the works!

The 29-year-old pop star excited fans when she was spotted leaving a New York City recording studio on Thursday. The sighting comes nearly two weeks after Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she presented a statuette with her Cats co-star, Idris Elba.

Swift looked chic while on the move, opting for an all-black look of a coat, tights and oxford shoes. The "Delicate" singer wore her hair in a ponytail and was holding on to her phone while she exited the building.

Fans spotted the pics of the star and quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement over Swift's potential next album, which would be her seventh overall and her first since dropping Reputation in November 2017.

My mom’s friend just asked me “how’s Taylor Swift doing?” and I replied “good, she was seen leaving a recording studio in New York!” I got a little excited😆 — 🐍Swiftie_Fatima🐍 (@TSFatima13) January 18, 2019

Taylor Swift? Seen leaving a recording studio? Biiitttccchhhh TS7 is happening — priscilla (@sunflowerpris) January 18, 2019

@taylorswift13 back in the recording studio gives me all the feels — Lauren (@lo4495) January 18, 2019

The fact that @taylorswift13 was leaving the recording studio has me SHAKINGGGG 🙌🏻 — Sarah Mickey🐍 (@keepitSwiftMick) January 18, 2019

My woman Taylor Swift has been spotted leaving a recording studio and I AM READY FOR TS7 — Niamh🦖 (@niamh_delargy) January 18, 2019

Swifties have been speculating about her next chapter for a while, even guessing that it may have a mermaid theme after she dropped a few hints that point in that direction.

Swift has been incorporating mermaids into her wardrobe for a while, sporting a mermaid patch on the jacket in pics for her Reputation tour and wearing a mermaid T-shirt in the Netflix concert movie shot during the tour. She even dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for her New Year's Eve bash.

