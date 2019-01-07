After a night of surprises, snubs,fake feuds, and viral moments at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the stars hit up the after-parties across town to celebrate their wins, nominations, and the immense talent represented at the annual show.

Following her unexpected appearance as a presenter at the Golden Globes, Taylor Swift was ready to party with her British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, by her side.

New parents Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma also had a glam night out, just two months after welcoming their daughter, Banks. The stunning couple took a moment to talk with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Amazon party, but weren’t the only stars spotted by ET insiders.

Here’s what went down after the cameras turned off and the real partying began:

Fox, FX and Hulu Golden Globes After-Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: Love Is In the Air!

Swift joined Alwyn at Fox’s party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The instant she entered the event, the "Gorgeous" singer made a beeline for The Favourite star, putting her head on his shoulder and hand on his chest. Swift didn’t leave Alwyn’s side, posing for photos and chatting with Alwyn’s co-star, Nicholas Hoult, as she kept her hand around Alwyn’s waist. At the end of the evening, the two exited through the back of the venue and away from the crowds.

Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Chrissy Metz similarly couldn’t keep her hands off her man, Hal Rosenfeld, at the soiree. She packed on the PDA with the music composer while chatting with friends.

Getty Images

Also at the soiree were the members of Queen, who were celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody's wins alongside leading man and Golden Globe winner Rami Malek. Malek, who played the late Freddie Mercury in the film, held up his trophy to pose for some pics with the group. He also shared a loving moment with his co-star girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, who held his hand and wrapped her arm around the actor to congratulate him. Tragically, by the time Queen's song, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” played at the event, the cast and band members were no where to be seen.

HBO’s Official 2019 Golden Globe Awards After-Party: No-Shoe Fun!

Whoops! Emma Stone was so caught up in her conversation with a brunette pal that she didn’t realize she was holding up the drinks line at the HBO party. Clearly she didn’t understand that it was a grab-and-go bar and continued to talk to her friend while her glass of champagne waited on the edge of the bar for her. The faux pas caused a line of people, including Kieran Culkin, to have to wait to get their drinks.

Heels weren’t getting in the way of Caitriona Balfe's fun! The Outlander star kicked off her tall black stilettos, calling them “evil” while drinking vodka tonics with a group of friends.

FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish livened up the party, getting Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson to pose for a photo with her with their tongues out.

InStyle After Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: Modern Couples!

Getty Images

Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, entered the party and did a lap before hitting the dance floor. The pair were spotted kissing on the dance floor before having a friend take photos of them together. The kissing didn’t stop as the two waited for their car together outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

On-screen sisters Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter attended the InStyle soiree separately with their respective beaus, Wells Adams and Levi Meaden. Hyland was stunning in an aqua J. Mendel dress. Earlier in the night at the HBO party, the 28-year-old told ET’s Keltie Knight that she planned to get into trouble tonight. Though they didn’t pose together, the Modern Family stars had plenty of fun with their dates in InStyle’s elevator video series. Hyland was caught stuffing her bra with tissues, while Winter gave Meaden a passionate kiss before leaving him behind in the elevator.

Similarly, Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma locked lips in the elevator in a funny clip.

Fresh off her Golden Globes win, Lady Gaga was spotted giving her fiance, Christian Carino, a passionate kiss with her trophy still in hand.

Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale rocked an eyebrow-raising look in a daring white strapless gown with tiered leg cutouts and lace detailing.

Heidi Klum was keen to show off her stunning new engagement ring on the carpet, flashing her blinged-out fingers for the camera.

Getty Images

Jim Carrey was seen kissing his new girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga, once inside the event. Earlier in the evening, Carrey gushed about Gonzaga with ET’s Nancy O’Dell, saying, “She’s not only beautiful, she’s wickedly talented and amazing and smart.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennett spotted a lone clutch purse and was seen asking the women around her if it belonged to them. When she eventually found the purse’s owner, the woman was very appreciative and thanked her. Chloe celebrated by ordering another tequila on the rocks with a lime.

In addition to posing for pics with Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly, lit up in the InStyle elevator (literally!), making sure to tip the operator in the process.

Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globe Awards After-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel: New Parent Alert!

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, hit the red carpet at Amazon’s bash at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The couple welcomed their daughter Banks in late October and recently revealed that the little one is suffering from colic. Despite the tough time, the parents were glowing at the event, with Duff rocking a one-shoulder black gown and faux-fur jacket. Duff told ET’s Lauren Zima that she was having a “mama’s night out” with her man. The couple are loving life with their little girl and Duff’s son, Luca, and told ET that they aren’t looking to add a third baby to the mix anytime soon.

Getty Images

What’s an award show without a little scandal? Ben Wishaw, the Golden Globe-winning star of A Very English Scandal, admitted to ET’s Zima that he was “a bit drunk” at the after-party. Who could blame the British cutie after his first Golden Globes win?

So, how did he feel after the big moment? In a word, “lovely.”

Inside the party, Timothee Chalamet had a blast with his mom, dancing the night away to “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” The Beautiful Boy actor filmed his mom dancing as she ditched her shoes for the moment.

NBCUniversal’s Golden Globes After-Party at the Jean-Georges Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: More PDA and Romantic Connections

Jameela Jamil and her boyfriend, James Blake, shared a sweet kiss while waiting for a drink. The Good Place star told her fans on Instagram Stories that she’d been wanting to attend the Globes “since I was a kid.”

Pete Davidson also attended this after-party with his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. After a year of ups and downs, the comedian was overheard asking Kelly while stepping off the red carpet and into a waiting car, “What about that girl from before?”

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's Private Golden Globes After-Party: Cheers!

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

The hosts of the Golden Globes were ready to kick back and relax after their big night! Sandra Oh, who both hosted the show and won an award, switched into sneakers and a loose-fitting suit, to cheers her co-host, Andy Samberg, with some Tequila Don Julio 1942.

“We had such a great time hosting the show, it only made sense to keep the night going with some of our closest friends, colleagues and complete strangers," the co-hosts said at their after-party. "They say the Globes is Hollywood’s biggest party, but this was the REAL party!”

For more Golden Globes fun, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Golden Globes: The Best Memes and Viral Moments

9 Fun Moments You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globes

7 Funniest Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery