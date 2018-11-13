Chrissy Metz Is Dating Composer Hal Rosenfeld

Chrissy Metz has a new man!

ET has learned that the This Is Us star is in a relationship with Hal Rosenfeld. Fans started to suspect the new romance after Metz was spotted holding hands with the 25-year-old composer at the W Hollywood on Sunday.

Rosenfeld has also been spotted in several of Metz's recent Instagram pics, including one where she cuddles up to him in a group shot while celebrating her 38th birthday in Palm Springs in October. "Reminiscing about one special birthday weekend with a few special people at such a special place❤️🌅 @laquintaresort," she captioned the slideshow. "Thank you again to the lovely people who made it all possible! ❌⭕️."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Metz and her last boyfriend, cameraman Josh Stancil, split in March after five months of dating. In a September 2017 interview with ET, she shared that she was "not in any rush" to get married.

"Nobody is trying to get married!" she told ET. "I was previously married to an amazing man, we're still friends, but it's not something that... I want to figure out what's going on. This needs to be about me and I, of course, can have a healthy relationship -- but I'm not in any rush to get married."

See more on Metz in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Metz's LA Home Burglarized

Chrissy Metz and Olivia Munn Talk Potential 'This Is Us' Cameo (Exclusive)

'This Is Us': Chrissy Metz Has 'First Day of School' Excitement Over Season 3

Related Gallery